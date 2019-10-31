[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals That He Used to Live in the Philippines When He Was Young

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo shared that he lived in the Philippines when he was in elementary school.Recently, Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview with local broadcasting station ABS-CBN during his visit in Manila, the Philippines, as part of his Asia fan meeting tour.During the interview, Cha Eun-woo revealed that he once lived in the country for six months, back when he was still in elementary school.Cha Eun-woo said, "I was here in my first grade to study English."Of course, fans in the Philippines are all surprised to learn that Cha Eun-woo actually lived in their country when he was little.They commented, "No wonder why he's so fluent in English.", "How cool is that! Please visit us more often, Eun-woo.", "Manila loves you!", and more.(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)