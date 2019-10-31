SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals That He Used to Live in the Philippines When He Was Young
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals That He Used to Live in the Philippines When He Was Young

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.31 10:26 Updated 2019.10.31 10:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Reveals That He Used to Live in the Philippines When He Was Young
K-pop boy group ASTRO's member/actor Cha Eun-woo shared that he lived in the Philippines when he was in elementary school.

Recently, Cha Eun-woo sat down for an interview with local broadcasting station ABS-CBN during his visit in Manila, the Philippines, as part of his Asia fan meeting tour.
Cha Eun-wooDuring the interview, Cha Eun-woo revealed that he once lived in the country for six months, back when he was still in elementary school.

Cha Eun-woo said, "I was here in my first grade to study English."
Cha Eun-wooOf course, fans in the Philippines are all surprised to learn that Cha Eun-woo actually lived in their country when he was little.

They commented, "No wonder why he's so fluent in English.", "How cool is that! Please visit us more often, Eun-woo.", "Manila loves you!", and more.
Cha Eun-woo(Credit= 'offclASTRO' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992