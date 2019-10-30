[SBS Star] SM Entertainment in Search for the 'Next Taeyeon'

SM Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment agencies in South Korea, is looking for a girl who sings as great as Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.Recently, SM Entertainment announced that they will be holding a singing contest to find the 'Next Taeyeon'.The rules for the contest 'U R voice' are:1. Age - 2000~2007 born2. Gender - Female3. Contestants that are with another agencies cannot apply.The contestants can choose one of the six songs of Taeyeon's all-time hits―'Rain', 'Fine', 'I', 'Why', 'U R', and 'Four Seasons'.They should record their own voice in a video format and submit the file via Everysing mobile application.The grand prize winner will get a chance to become a trainee at SM Entertainment; getting her own chance to debut as a K-pop star just like Taeyeon.The contest will run from October 28 to November 21 (KST).(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'everysingstagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)