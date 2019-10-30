SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SM Entertainment in Search for the 'Next Taeyeon'
[SBS Star] SM Entertainment in Search for the 'Next Taeyeon'

Published 2019.10.30 17:07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SM Entertainment in Search for the Next Taeyeon
SM Entertainment, one of the biggest entertainment agencies in South Korea, is looking for a girl who sings as great as Taeyeon of Girls' Generation.

Recently, SM Entertainment announced that they will be holding a singing contest to find the 'Next Taeyeon'.
TaeyeonThe rules for the contest 'U R voice' are:

1. Age - 2000~2007 born
2. Gender - Female
3. Contestants that are with another agencies cannot apply.

The contestants can choose one of the six songs of Taeyeon's all-time hits―'Rain', 'Fine', 'I', 'Why', 'U R', and 'Four Seasons'.
TaeyeonThey should record their own voice in a video format and submit the file via Everysing mobile application.

The grand prize winner will get a chance to become a trainee at SM Entertainment; getting her own chance to debut as a K-pop star just like Taeyeon.
TaeyeonThe contest will run from October 28 to November 21 (KST).

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'everysingstagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
