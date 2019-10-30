SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals a Special Request He Made to His Boss Bang Si-hyuk
Published 2019.10.30 15:27 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JIN Reveals a Special Request He Made to His Boss Bang Si-hyuk
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared a special request he made to his agency CEO Bang Si-hyuk during BTS' final concert in Seoul.

On October 29, BTS successfully wrapped up 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' stadium tour with the final concert held at Seoul Olympic Stadium.

The group's agency Big Hit Entertainment's founder/CEO Bang Si-hyuk also joined the event to celebrate the end of 'LOVE YOURSELF' era with the boys.
Before the final show, JIN made one request to Bang Si-hyuk; he asked the CEO to chant his real name Kim Seokjin out loud during his 'Epiphany' solo performance!
JIN shared a screenshot of his conversation with Bang Si-hyuk on BTS Weverse, and it seems like Bang Si-hyuk not only granted his wish but provided a video proof of it.

In their chatroom conversation, JIN asks Bang Si-hyuk, "Could you please scream Kim Seokjin! Kim Seokjin! at the very beginning of my solo stage?"

To this, Bang Si-hyuk replied, "I did. Although you may not hear it, I actually did it," with a video clip that he took during JIN's 'Epiphany' stage.

JIN happily replied, "LOL, that's my Bang PDnim."

(Credit= Online Community, BTS Weverse)

(SBS Star) 
