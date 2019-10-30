[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Shares Memories from the Military

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared memories from the military.On October 29, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with several new photos.In the caption, he simply wrote, "2018.2.27 - 2019.10.26", which was the period when he was part of the Republic of Korea Army.The photos were of the writings on his military uniform and himself in the uniform.There were some artworks he had completed during that period as well.G-DRAGON's artworks were all to do with his military base―ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull Division' in the countryside of Cheorwon, Gangwon-do.They seemed to demonstrate his fondness for the military itself as well as his division.G-DRAGON began his national mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in February 2018.After successfully completing his service, he was discharged from the military on October 26.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)