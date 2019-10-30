SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Shares Memories from the Military
[SBS Star] BIGBANG G-DRAGON Shares Memories from the Military

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.30 14:39 View Count
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON shared memories from the military.

On October 29, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with several new photos.

In the caption, he simply wrote, "2018.2.27 - 2019.10.26", which was the period when he was part of the Republic of Korea Army.

The photos were of the writings on his military uniform and himself in the uniform.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONThere were some artworks he had completed during that period as well.

G-DRAGON's artworks were all to do with his military base―ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull Division' in the countryside of Cheorwon, Gangwon-do.

They seemed to demonstrate his fondness for the military itself as well as his division.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONG-DRAGON began his national mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier in February 2018.

After successfully completing his service, he was discharged from the military on October 26.

(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
