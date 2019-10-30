[SBS Star] TAECYEON Sends Kim So Hyun a Coffee Truck with a Hilarious Message

Singer/actor TAECYEON showed his support for his former drama co-star actress Kim So Hyun with a coffee truck, and the message he wrote for her made fans burst into laughter.On October 29, TAECYEON sent a surprise coffee truck to the filming set of Kim So Hyun's latest drama 'The Tale of Nokdu'.After the photo of his coffee truck was shared online, fans found out a hilarious message that TAECYEON wrote on the banner.It says, "So Hyun, though you did not come to see me while I was serving in the military..."On the other banner, TAECYEON wrote, "Dear staff and cast, have strength and keep up with the good work. And also for So Hyun who didn't visit me."Before his military enlistment, TAECYEON actually sent another coffee truck to Kim So Hyun's drama filming site with a message that says, "So Hyun, please come and visit me!"It seems like it struck him hard when Kim So Hyun never came to visit his military base during his service; and the whole interaction really showed how close they are in real life.(Credit= 'wow_kimsohyun' Instagram, Online Community, tvN Hey Ghost, Let's Fight)(SBS Star)