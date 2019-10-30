[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Worries About Fans Having to Go Back Home Late at Night

K-pop boy group BTS' member V showed concern for fans who had to go back home late at night after the concert.On October 26, BTS kicked off its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' at Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul.On this day, the members of BTS managed to impress over 40,000 fans with their fantastic performances and entertaining talks.About three hours after the concert began, they got ready to say goodbye to fans.This was when V said something that made fans scream at the top of their lungs.When it was V's turn to speak, he held up his microphone and made a worried face.V said, "Everyone, it gets pretty chilly at night. Please return home safely following the concert."He continued, "Also, darkness equals danger. You know that, right? You guys must stick together like a ball."Then, V made a small circle in the air with his hand in the cutest way possible.After that, he nodded as if he had completed a mission in success, making fans as well as his fellow members burst out laughing.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'Miracle_1230V' Twitter)(SBS Star)