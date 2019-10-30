SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Worries About Fans Having to Go Back Home Late at Night
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Worries About Fans Having to Go Back Home Late at Night

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.30 13:33 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Worries About Fans Having to Go Back Home Late at Night
K-pop boy group BTS' member V showed concern for fans who had to go back home late at night after the concert.

On October 26, BTS kicked off its concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' at Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul.BTSOn this day, the members of BTS managed to impress over 40,000 fans with their fantastic performances and entertaining talks.

About three hours after the concert began, they got ready to say goodbye to fans.

This was when V said something that made fans scream at the top of their lungs.VWhen it was V's turn to speak, he held up his microphone and made a worried face.

V said, "Everyone, it gets pretty chilly at night. Please return home safely following the concert."

He continued, "Also, darkness equals danger. You know that, right? You guys must stick together like a ball."

Then, V made a small circle in the air with his hand in the cutest way possible.

After that, he nodded as if he had completed a mission in success, making fans as well as his fellow members burst out laughing.
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'Miracle_1230V' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992