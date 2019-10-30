SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Writes a Heartfelt Message to ARMY After Wrapping Up 'LOVE YOURSELF' Tour
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Writes a Heartfelt Message to ARMY After Wrapping Up 'LOVE YOURSELF' Tour

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.30 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Writes a Heartfelt Message to ARMY After Wrapping Up LOVE YOURSELF Tour
K-pop boy group BTS expressed gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) after wrapping up the group's over a year long concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.

On October 29, BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul.

It was a meaningful day for BTS and ARMY, because October 29 marked the last day of 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour.

Since August 2018, BTS held as many as 62 'LOVE YOURSELF' shows around cities across the globe.BTSEarly in the morning of October 30, the members of BTS took to their official Twitter to thank ARMY.

They uploaded a photo of all of them―J-HOPE, V, JIN, JUNGKOOK, SUGA, JIMIN and RM standing in front of a large mirror and smiling next to each other.

Along with this cute photo, they wrote, "The reason why we are able to smile like this thanks to ARMY. You made us happy."BTSThe members of BTS also shared a photo of them having some midnight snack together after the concert.

Under this photo, they wrote, "We all have the happiest smile on our face now, because the tour with you has successfully ended."

They continued, "Thank you so much. Let us tell you again that we love you lots. Love you, ARMY!"BTSIn no time, ARMY responded with warm replies such as, "Thank you for taking us on a great journey. We love you lots, too.", "You guys mean everything to me. I honestly can't wait to see what will go into the next chapter in this book of BTS and ARMY!", "'LOVE YOURSELF' was amazing. Thank you, thank you and thank you!", and so on.

(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992