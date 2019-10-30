[SBS Star] BTS Writes a Heartfelt Message to ARMY After Wrapping Up 'LOVE YOURSELF' Tour

K-pop boy group BTS expressed gratitude to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) after wrapping up the group's over a year long concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF'.On October 29, BTS' concert tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium, Seoul.It was a meaningful day for BTS and ARMY, because October 29 marked the last day of 'LOVE YOURSELF' concert tour.Since August 2018, BTS held as many as 62 'LOVE YOURSELF' shows around cities across the globe.Early in the morning of October 30, the members of BTS took to their official Twitter to thank ARMY.They uploaded a photo of all of them―J-HOPE, V, JIN, JUNGKOOK, SUGA, JIMIN and RM standing in front of a large mirror and smiling next to each other.Along with this cute photo, they wrote, "The reason why we are able to smile like this thanks to ARMY. You made us happy."The members of BTS also shared a photo of them having some midnight snack together after the concert.Under this photo, they wrote, "We all have the happiest smile on our face now, because the tour with you has successfully ended."They continued, "Thank you so much. Let us tell you again that we love you lots. Love you, ARMY!"In no time, ARMY responded with warm replies such as, "Thank you for taking us on a great journey. We love you lots, too.", "You guys mean everything to me. I honestly can't wait to see what will go into the next chapter in this book of BTS and ARMY!", "'LOVE YOURSELF' was amazing. Thank you, thank you and thank you!", and so on.(Credit= 'bts_bighit' 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)