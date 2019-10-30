[SBS Star] ARMY Spotted V's Dog 'Yeontan' Attending BTS' Final Concert

K-pop boy group BTS' member V's pet dog 'Yeontan', who is just as famous as his father, was spotted at the group's final concert.On October 29, BTS held the final concert of its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' at Seoul Olympic Stadium, South Korea.ARMYs (BTS' fan club) who were already lucky enough to attend this historic event became the luckiest by encountering one VIP guest of the day―V's dog 'Yeontan'.According to fans who attended the final concert, V's mother brought Yeontan to the concert venue, and some of them were able to capture the precious moment and share the photos online.Upon seeing the VIP guest attending BTS' final concert, fans commented, "They're so lucky to meet Tannie in real life! Ahhhh!", "Cuteness overload. I'm so jealous.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS_twt' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)