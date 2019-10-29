SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Lee Sang Yun Describe How Awkward They Were with Each Other at First

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jang Na-ra & Lee Sang Yun Describe How Awkward They Were with Each Other at First
SBS' drama 'VIP' co-stars actress Jang Na-ra and actor Lee Sang Yun revealed that they are very close now, but were super awkward with each other at first.

On October 28, Jang Na-ra and Lee Sang Yun guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.Jang Na-ra and Lee Sang YunDuring the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong said, "You two seem to get along so well. Were you already close before you started filming 'VIP'?"

Lee Sang Yun chuckled and answered, "No, not at all. We had never even seen each other before 'VIP'. It was very awkward when we first met. I was like, 'Nothing could get any more awkward than this.' We became really close though."Jang Na-ra and Lee Sang YunHe continued, "We have a bunch of quiet people on our team, actually. When they are together, there is like this complete silence. So, I do the talking most of the time. One day, Na-ra looked at me and said she thought I could be a great host."

Jang Na-ra responded, "Yes, he honestly could! I could see that it wasn't easy for him as well, but he still tried to lead the conversation. I respect him a lot in that sense."Jang Na-ra and Lee Sang YunAired at 10PM KST every Monday and Tuesday, 'VIP' is an office drama that portrays the secretive lives of a team at a department store that manages VIP clients.

(Credit= '1077power' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)

(SBS Star) 
