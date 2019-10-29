SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHEN Sings the Most Romantic Song at His Brother's Wedding
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.29 17:34 Updated 2019.10.29 17:40 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN sang a romantic song for his older brother and sister-in-law at their wedding.

On October 27, some photos and videos of CHEN at his older brother's wedding wearing a nice black suit circulated online.

The video showed CHEN kindly taking a photo with everyone who asked for it.

There were photos of him posing for a group photo at the end of the wedding ceremony as well.CHENCHENCHENCHENIn the video, CHEN stood in front of the couple and got ready to sing for them.

CHEN explained that he was going to sing a song that his brother wanted him to sing on this day.

The song was one of CHEN's songs called 'Best Luck' from SBS' drama 'It's Okay, That's Love' (2014).

With his beautiful voice and romantic lyrics, he managed to touch the hearts of the couple as well as all wedding guests.

At the end of the song, CHEN commented, "I wish you two a lifetime of love and happiness. I love you."

Then, CHEN's brother walked towards him and gave him a big hug.
 
(Credit= 'rabbit_1248' 'jyh_0506' 'exol_0212' 'BBH_pizza' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)   
