[SBS Star] Fans Conclude that Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Much Better Without Make-up
[SBS Star] Fans Conclude that Red Velvet SEULGI Looks Much Better Without Make-up

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.29 17:09
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI's stunning no make-up face was unveiled.

On October 27, SEULGI shared a 2-second video on her Instagram.

The video showed SEULGI smiling and coming closer to the camera while in bed with her pajamas.

It looked like she was fully ready for bed, which meant she had removed all her make-up.

Despite that, however, she looked absolutely beautiful in every single way.SEULGIAs K-pop stars have to perform under bright stage lights, they usually put on very heavy skin as well as eye make-up.

So, fans were a lot more used to seeing SEULGI with stage make-up.

After she had unveiled herself completely without any make-up though, they came to the conclusion that she did not need any help of make-up products to make her look better.

Under this video, they left comments such as, "Wow, you look gorgeous with your natural look. You honestly look better like this.", "I'm so jealous of you, unnie! You have such amazing skin and facial features!", "Oh, girl. I love you to bits, but this isn't fair. Why are you so perfect, huh?!", and so on.SEULGI(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
