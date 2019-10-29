[SBS Star] Here Is How BTS J-HOPE Literally Saved RM from Injury During Their Concert

호석이한테 또 제대로 치여벌임,,, 바닥 제대로 안닫혀서 위험한 거 알려줘야되는데 준이는 반대편 보고 있어서 눈짓도 못하고 손으로 알려주려고 해도 안무해야되니까,, 앞으로 나갈 때 바닥 라인 옆으로 밀어주는 거..... 무대에서 호석이는 진짜 다 보고 있구나ㅠㅠpic.twitter.com/ZfRpEBMThg — 휘뚜루마뚜루？？？？ (@_nojam_nolife) October 28, 2019

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE was spotted saving the group's leader RM from a possible injury during the group's concert.On October 28, one ARMY (BTS' fan club) shared a video clip of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' in Seoul.In the video, the members of BTS were seen performing on the main stage and are about to walk towards the front stage.Whilst passionately performing, J-HOPE found out that the stage floor was not completely closed.RM was the one right behind the hole, so J-HOPE immediately tabs on RM's shoulders to warn him to watch out.Unfortunately, RM was so focused on his performance that he didn't catch J-HOPE's sign.When the members stood up and began walking out to the front stage, J-HOPE pushed RM away from the hole to prevent him from falling directly into the hole.After the video clip was shared online, fans flooded J-HOPE with praise.They commented, "Hobi (J-HOPE's nickname) is aware of every part of the stage.", "I'm so relieved to have someone like J-HOPE in BTS. He's like their guardian angel.", "Our performance captain! Respect.", and more.(Credit= '_nojam_nolife' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)