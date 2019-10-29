SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Here Is How BTS J-HOPE Literally Saved RM from Injury During Their Concert
Published 2019.10.29
K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE was spotted saving the group's leader RM from a possible injury during the group's concert.
BTSOn October 28, one ARMY (BTS' fan club) shared a video clip of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' in Seoul.

In the video, the members of BTS were seen performing on the main stage and are about to walk towards the front stage. 

Whilst passionately performing, J-HOPE found out that the stage floor was not completely closed.
BTSRM was the one right behind the hole, so J-HOPE immediately tabs on RM's shoulders to warn him to watch out.

Unfortunately, RM was so focused on his performance that he didn't catch J-HOPE's sign.
BTSBTSWhen the members stood up and began walking out to the front stage, J-HOPE pushed RM away from the hole to prevent him from falling directly into the hole.

After the video clip was shared online, fans flooded J-HOPE with praise.

They commented, "Hobi (J-HOPE's nickname) is aware of every part of the stage.", "I'm so relieved to have someone like J-HOPE in BTS. He's like their guardian angel.", "Our performance captain! Respect.", and more.
 
(Credit= '_nojam_nolife' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
