[SBS Star] Taeyeon Cutely Responds to Her New Track Sweeping Major Music Charts
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.29 15:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Taeyeon Cutely Responds to Her New Track Sweeping Major Music Charts
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon cutely responded to her new track dominating the music scene in Korea.

At 6PM KST on October 28, Taeyeon's second album 'TAEYEON VOL.02: PURPOSE' was unveiled.

Right after her album was released, the title track 'Spark' started rapidly climbing up various major domestic music charts.

A short while later, 'Spark' stood on the top of those music charts with confidence.TaeyeonThis great news seemed to have been delivered to Taeyeon fast, because she soon uploaded a post on Instagram to share her happiness.

The post included a photo of herself covering her mouth with her hand in shock.

Over this photo, she wrote, "Are you kidding me? #1?"TaeyeonAlong with this photo, Taeyeon wrote a heartfelt message to all her fans.

Taeyeon said, "Thank you. I'm so overwhelmed with the amount of love my new track is receiving that I don't know how I should express my gratitude."

She continued, "I feel like words are not enough. You wouldn't know how many times I've rewritten this message!"TaeyeonMeanwhile, Taeyeon is scheduled to hold her solo fan meeting 'Inside Taeyeon with SONE' on November 23.

(Credit= 'melon' 'genie' 'bugs' Official Website, 'taeyeon_ss' Instagram, 'GirlsGeneration' Twitter)

(SBS Star)   
