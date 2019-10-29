SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Reportedly Preparing Its November Comeback; Agency Responds

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.29
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO Reportedly Preparing Its November Comeback; Agency Responds
K-pop boy group EXO is reportedly gearing up to make its grand comeback with the group's sixth full album.

On October 29, SBS funE reported that EXO will be releasing the group's sixth full album in late November.

This will be EXO's first album release in about a year since its fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' released in November 2018.
EXOEXO also released a repackaged version of the album led by the new title track 'Love Shot' in the following month.
EXOIn response to the report, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that EXO is currently preparing for a full album. We will announce the exact release schedule soon."

Meanwhile, EXO is expected to return without XIUMIN and D.O., as they are currently serving their mandatory military duties.
EXOThe group embarked on a world tour 'EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration' in July.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
