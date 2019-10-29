[SBS Star] EXO Reportedly Preparing Its November Comeback; Agency Responds

K-pop boy group EXO is reportedly gearing up to make its grand comeback with the group's sixth full album.On October 29, SBS funE reported that EXO will be releasing the group's sixth full album in late November.This will be EXO's first album release in about a year since its fifth full album 'DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO' released in November 2018.EXO also released a repackaged version of the album led by the new title track 'Love Shot' in the following month.In response to the report, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that EXO is currently preparing for a full album. We will announce the exact release schedule soon."Meanwhile, EXO is expected to return without XIUMIN and D.O., as they are currently serving their mandatory military duties.The group embarked on a world tour 'EXO PLANET #5 – EXplOration' in July.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)