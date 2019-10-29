SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Go to BTS Concert to Show Support to V
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.29 13:29 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Go to BTS Concert to Show Support to V
Actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, singer Peakboy were spotted at K-pop boy group BTS' concert.

On October 27, the second day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' was held at Seoul Olympic Stadium.BTSEven hours before the concert, the venue was filled with thousands of fans who were excited to witness BTS' ever so powerful and exceptional performances with their own eyes.

Among them, there were V's close group of celebrity friends Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy as well.Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, PeakboyWhile everybody was busy getting ready to enter the venue, some fans saw familiar faces nearby.

They were seen going inside together after collecting some items given out at the venue, including a BTS black blanket.

It turned out they were Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy.Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, PeakboyIt looked like they came to see the concert to show their support to V.

Later, Peakboy shared a photo on his Instagram of himself wrapping the blanket from the concert around his neck. PeakboyAlong with actor Park Hyung Sik, the five guys call themselves the 'wooga friends'.

Despite being busy, the wooga friends always show support to each other and their warm hearts give warmth to other hearts.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' 'bts_bighit' 'nannunnung' 'CAT__yoongi' Twitter, 'realpeakboy' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
