[SBS Star] 'Sharp' Co-stars Yoo Ah In & Go Ara Reunite After 16 Years
Published 2019.10.29 11:47
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sharp Co-stars Yoo Ah In & Go Ara Reunite After 16 Years
Actor Yoo Ah In and actress Go Ara had a surprise reunion at a recent event, bringing back our memories of their 2003 drama 'Sharp'.

On October 25, both Go Ara and Yoo Ah In attended W Korea's '14th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign' charity event held at Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Then on October 28, Go Ara shared photos of herself posing with Yoo Ah In on her personal Instagram account.
Go Ara, Yoo Ah InGo Ara, Yoo Ah InAlong with the photos, Go Ara wrote, "It was so good to see you, Ah In oppa. People I'm happy to reunite after a long time. Such a precious moment."
Go Ara, Yoo Ah InBack in 2003, Go Ara and Yoo Ah In led KBS' hit TV series 'Sharp' together, and the characters of the two were teenage lovers in the drama.
Go Ara, Yoo Ah InThanks to the drama's nationwide success, both Go Ara and Yoo Ah In became the icons of high-teen drama; and their recent photos made many fans reminisce about the days.

(Credit= 'ara_go_0211' Instagram, KBS Sharp)

(SBS Star) 
