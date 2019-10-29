[SBS Star] VIDEO: JUNGKOOK's Pants Get Ripped During BTS Concert & His Response Is Priceless

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK accidentally ripped his pants during the group's concert.On October 26, the first day of BTS' world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF [THE FINAL]' in Seoul took place at Seoul Olympic Stadium.When the concert was almost over, the members of BTS prepared themselves to say goodbye to ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom).Right then, JUNGKOOK said something that made ARMY laugh out loud.JUNGKOOK said with a smile, "I might be unnecessarily giving out too much information here, but here it goes anyway."He went on, "Okay, so I performed with all my best today. After performing 'MIC DROP', I was at backstage, waiting to come up on stage again. For some reason though, my pants felt weirdly cool."Once ARMY understood what JUNGKOOK meant, they started to laugh.JUNGKOOK laughed and continued, "I'm just saying that I've put that much energy into my performance today."Then, JIN, who was standing next to JUNGKOOK at that time, waved his head and hand side to side as in, "You need to stop right here."After glancing at JIN, JUNGKOOK commented, "What? It's fine. I mean, we are family." and pointed towards ARMY.A few minutes later, all seven members were sitting down on stage to take a group photo.While the rest of members were sitting down comfortably, JUNGKOOK sat down in a way that the ripped part could not been seen.This gave ARMY even harder time to stop laughing.(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, 'KOOK0901_rabbit' 'BITBYBIT_JK' 'bts_bighit' Twitter)(SBS Star)