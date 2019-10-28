SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & (G)I-DLE MINNIE Have Fun at WINNER's Concert
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & (G)I-DLE MINNIE Have Fun at WINNER's Concert

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.28
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK LISA & (G)I-DLE MINNIE Have Fun at WINNERs Concert
Two Thai K-pop girl group members were spotted having the time of their lives at boy group WINNER's concert.

On October 27, the second day of WINNER's concert tour 'CROSS TOUR' took place at KSPO DOME, Seoul.

During the concert, fans could not help but notice two tall, beautiful and stylish girls sitting in the very front row.LISA and MINNIEIt turned out they were LISA of BLACKPINK and MINNIE of (G)I-DLE.

The girls definitely knew how to enjoy the concert to the fullest; they did not stop to dance about to the music.
 
According to those fans who were sitting close them, LISA and MINNIE seemed really excited from the start until the end of the concert.

Some of them managed to capture the two at the concert and shared them online later on.

After checking their videos and photos out, their fans left comments such as, "Awww this is adorable.", "Yassss Thai K-pop girls! I ship this friendship!", "Oh man, I was sitting quite near them, but had no idea that they were there until now! I'm the unluckiest fan in the world!", and so on.
 
(Credit= 'greennieee' 'aomaomalik' 'LL_lalisa' 'i60808' 'G_I_DLE' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
