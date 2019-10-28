SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Confesses There Were Times When Feelings Developed for Kiss Partners

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.28 16:16 Updated 2019.10.28 16:29 View Count
Actor Choi Jin Hyuk confessed that there were times when his feelings developed for kiss partners during shooting.

On October 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Choi Jin Hyuk made a guest appearance.Choi Jin HyukDuring the opening, the host Shin Dong-yup said to the mothers, "Did you know that Choi Jin Hyuk here has a nickname of 'the best kisser'?"

The mothers responded, "Oh yes, of course. We've seen you kiss a lot of girls on TV. How are you so good at kissing though?"

Choi Jin Hyuk chuckled and said, "No, I really am not that great at it. Honestly, I'm not."

He continued, "It's probably as I just filmed a lot of kiss scenes. In one of the dramas I filmed in the past, I kissed at least one to two times in each episode." Choi Jin HyukThen, one of the mothers asked a question that fans probably most wanted to know―"Do you ever develop your feelings for your partners when you film kiss scenes?"

Choi Jin Hyuk gave his honest answer to the question, "Well, yes. There were times when I had developed feelings for them. I mean, I'm a human being like everybody else."

The actor went on, "But that didn't happen all the time; sometimes, those feelings just didn't develop at all."Choi Jin Hyuk(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, MBN Devilish Charm)

(SBS Star)    
