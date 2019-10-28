[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Gets Embarrassed as He Meets TWICE Looking Like This

Singer Kim Jong-kook blushed as K-pop girl group TWICE came into his waiting room when he was comically dressed.On October 27 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook was seen waiting around to perform at SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'.On this day, Kim Jong-kook was scheduled to perform 'Scissors Scissors' with comedian Yoo Sae Yoon for a special performance while dressed like beggars.Before the performance, Kim Jong-kook was taking some rest in the waiting room.Right at that moment, Yoo Sae Yoon told him by the door, "Hey, TWICE came to say hi."As soon as Kim Jong-kook heard this, he quickly turned himself around and said, "No, no. Tell them not to."It was too late though, because Yoo Sae Yoon had already told them it was okay to come in that the girls started coming into the room.Kim Jong-kook had no choice but to say hi, so he turned around and shyly said, "Hey..."When the members of TWICE got to see how Kim Jong-kook looked, they all covered their mouth in shock and asked what was going on.Yoo Sae Yoon explained that it was for a special performance later, and Kim Jong-kook still could not look straight in their eyes in embarrassment.Kim Jong-kook sighed hard and said, "You know, I honestly hoped I wouldn't meet you guys today."Then, DAHYUN of TWICE unexpectedly asked if they could take photos with Kim Jong-kook and Yoo Sae Yoon.Kim Jong-kook responded, "No, not today. Can I take a rain check on that?"But Yoo Sae Yoon told him, "This is like the one and only opportunity to take photos with TWICE. There is no next time. We have to take photos!"After saying this, Yoo Sae Yoon made Kim Jong-kook stand with the girls, and he smiled for the camera in the most awkward way.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy/Inkigayo)(SBS Star)