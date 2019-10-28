[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Cuts Her Hair Short & Fans Are Loving Her New Style

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, who is undoubtedly the hottest "it girl" of the K-pop scene, surprised everyone with her brand-new hairstyle.Recently, BLACKPINK performed for a VIP private event of one hotel located in Incheon, South Korea.As usual, the four members of BLACKPINK mesmerized the entire audience with their four different charms and strong stage presence.On this day, JENNIE especially caught everyone's attention with her brand-new hairstyle.JENNIE had been in her long hairstyle for years since her debut, and her new black, shoulder-length hairstyle gave a fresh look on her already-perfect appearance.Upon seeing the photos of JENNIE with her new hairstyle, fans commented, "This is the shortest she's ever had, am I right?", "This length will be a new trend among K-pop idols.", "JENNIE never fails to impress us, like seriously.", and more.(Credit= 'PaintItBlack_JN' Twitter, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)(SBS Star)