[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Announces WOOJIN's Departure from Stray Kids
[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Announces WOOJIN's Departure from Stray Kids

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.28 13:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JYP Entertainment Announces WOOJINs Departure from Stray Kids
K-pop boy group Stray Kids' member WOOJIN is leaving the group.

On October 28, Stray Kids' management agency JYP Entertainment shared an official statement regarding their contract termination with WOOJIN.
WOOJINThe agency also informed that the release schedule of Stray Kids' upcoming mini album will be delayed from November 25 to December 9.
WOOJINJYP Entertainment's full statement reads as follows:

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

WOOJIN, who has been with Stray Kids as a member until this time, has left the group due to personal reasons and terminated his exclusive contract.

We express our apologies for causing concerns to many fans with the sudden announcement.

As a result, Stray Kids' new mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER' that was scheduled to be released on November 25, will be delayed to December 9.

Once again, we apologize to the fans who have waited for a long time.

We ask for much support for WOOJIN who will be going on a new path, and we also ask for the warm support of STAY (Stray Kids' fan club) for the eight Stray Kids members who will once again go on the road towards their dreams with their compass.

Thank you.
WOOJIN(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
