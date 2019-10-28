[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Is Warmly Welcomed Back to the Society by His Fans·Family·T.O.P

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has returned to the society with the warmest welcome from everyone.In the early morning of October 26, G-DRAGON officially discharged from the military.Thousands of fans from across the globe gathered to celebrate this meaningful day together.In front of these fans, G-DRAGON spoke with teary eyes, "Thank you for waiting for me for all this time. Also, thank you for coming all the way here to see me today."He continued, "It still feels unreal that I've completely my military service. It won't be long until I go back to being G-DRAGON. I'll be working hard again."Not long afterwards, G-DRAGON's fellow member T.O.P shared a post on his Instagram celebrating this day as well.The post was a screenshot of T.O.P and G-DRAGON's online conversation.T.O.P excitedly tells G-DRAGON, "You are now officially done with the military! Free G! Congratulations!"G-DRAGON responded to his message with a photo of himself covering his face with his hands.He said, "Thank you for taking care of my time while I was in the military."Then, T.O.P replied to his message with a big red heart emoji.A couple of hours later, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi updated some photos from a party for G-DRAGON on Instagram.The photos were of Kwon Da-mi, her husband actor Kim Min-joon, her parents and G-DRAGON having the best kind of family time with each other.Kwon Da-mi explained, "Mom prepared a surprise welcome party for G-DRAGON. All our family members were able to get together thanks to the party."G-DRAGON began his national mandatory military service on February 27, 2018, and served his time as an active-duty soldier in the 'White Skull' division in Gangwon-do.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' 'damikwon_' Instagram, 'SocksGGG' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)