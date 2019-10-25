SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Good Will Hunting' Director Gus Van Sant Expresses His Wish to Work with BTS JIMIN
[SBS Star] 'Good Will Hunting' Director Gus Van Sant Expresses His Wish to Work with BTS JIMIN

Published 2019.10.25 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Good Will Hunting Director Gus Van Sant Expresses His Wish to Work with BTS JIMIN
Award-winning film director/photographer Gus Van Sant said he hopes to work with JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS in the future.

On October 23 (local time), British magazine i-D published their new interview with Gus Van Sant, the mastermind behind multiple award-winning films including 'Good Will Hunting' (1997), and 'Elephant' (2003).
Gus Van Sant (Getty)When asked to name one actor he wanted to work with in the future, the director named BTS' JIMIN instead of an actor.

Gus Van Sant explained, "He's not really an actor, but sometimes I see people that have a kind of peaceful thing about them that I like, and right now that person would be JIMIN from BTS."
JIMINJIMINThe auteur added, "I'd love to photograph him too, but maybe that's something for the future?"
Gus Van Sant interview (i_D)JIMINUpon reading the interview, fans of JIMIN commented in excitement, "Fingers crossed this could happen some day.", "Say yes, JIMIN! Say yes!", "Gus Van Sant with JIMIN. This is just too good to be true.", and more.

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, Big Hit Entertainment, i-D)

(SBS Star)  
