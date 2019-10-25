[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Lee Minho Reportedly Begin Shooting Their Upcoming Romance Drama

Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Lee Minho reportedly have begun shooting their upcoming drama.In the afternoon of October 24, media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the team of 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) has kicked off their shooting earlier in the day.The report stated that the shooting took place at one small village in Chungcheongbuk-do.'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is a SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama starring Kim Go-eun and Lee Minho, which tackles the subject of an alternate reality.In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed, while in the other, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and everyone she loves.In addition to playing the role of 'Jung Tae-eul' living in the Republic of Korea, Kim Go-eun will also act as 'Luna', a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.Director Baik Sang-hoon, who directed the 2016 mega-hit drama 'The Descendants of the Sun', is going to be directing 'The King: the Eternal Monarch'.The drama is written by famous screenplay writer Kim Eun-sook; she is known for writing 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016) and many more.It will be the second time for Kim Go-eun to be teaming up with Kim Eun-sook after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.It goes the same for Lee Minho, since he previously has worked with the writer for 'The Heirs'.'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is set to be broadcast in the first half of 2020.(Credit= 'actorleeminho' 'ggonekim' Instagram)(SBS Star)