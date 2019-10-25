SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Lee Minho Reportedly Begin Shooting Their Upcoming Romance Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Lee Minho Reportedly Begin Shooting Their Upcoming Romance Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.25 10:53 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Go-eun & Lee Minho Reportedly Begin Shooting Their Upcoming Romance Drama
Actress Kim Go-eun and actor Lee Minho reportedly have begun shooting their upcoming drama.

In the afternoon of October 24, media outlet Sports Kyunghyang reported that the team of 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) has kicked off their shooting earlier in the day.

The report stated that the shooting took place at one small village in Chungcheongbuk-do.Kim Go-eun and Lee Minho'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is a SBS' upcoming fantasy romance drama starring Kim Go-eun and Lee Minho, which tackles the subject of an alternate reality.

In one world, the Emperor of the Korean Empire 'Lee Gon' (Lee Minho) seeks to keep the door to an alternate reality closed, while in the other, a detective of the Republic of Korea 'Jung Tae-eul' (Kim Go-eun) tries to keep the door open in order to protect her life and everyone she loves.

In addition to playing the role of 'Jung Tae-eul' living in the Republic of Korea, Kim Go-eun will also act as 'Luna', a criminal who lives in the Korean Empire.Kim Go-eun and Lee MinhoDirector Baik Sang-hoon, who directed the 2016 mega-hit drama 'The Descendants of the Sun', is going to be directing 'The King: the Eternal Monarch'.

The drama is written by famous screenplay writer Kim Eun-sook; she is known for writing 'Secret Garden' (2010), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'The Descendants of the Sun' (2016), 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' (2016) and many more.Kim Go-eun and Lee MinhoIt will be the second time for Kim Go-eun to be teaming up with Kim Eun-sook after 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God'.

It goes the same for Lee Minho, since he previously has worked with the writer for 'The Heirs'.

'The King: the Eternal Monarch' is set to be broadcast in the first half of 2020.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' 'ggonekim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992