[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy's Instagram Account Gets Hacked

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND's agency will be taking a strong legal action against the person who hacked Nancy's personal Instagram.On October 24, MOMOLAND's management agency MLD Entertainment released an official statement regarding Nancy's hacked Instagram account.The agency's statement reads as follows:Hello, this is MLD Entertainment.This is our official statement regarding the hacking of Nancy's personal Instagram account.Our artist Nancy's personal Instagram account was recently deleted due to the hacking, and the hacker has created an account with a similar ID, causing secondary damage by impersonating Nancy.In response to this, we requested assistance in criminal investigation from the Cyber Crime Unit and requested Instagram to recover the account and take action against the damages caused by the hacking.We will be taking strong legal action in response to the damages caused by this incident. Thank you.Nancy also took MOMOLAND's official Twitter to let her fans know that her personal Instagram account is currently not available.She wrote, "Hello, it's MOMOLAND's Nancy! My Instagram account has been hacked and deleted. We're trying to get it back, so please wait!"(Credit= 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)