[SBS Star] WINNER HOONY Reveals Reasons Behind the Shocking Change in His Hairstyle
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.24 18:02
K-pop boy group WINNER's member HOONY shared why he completely shaved his head for this comeback.

On October 23, the four members of WINNER―HOONY, JINU, YOON and MINO held a press conference for their new mini album 'CROSS'.WINNERAs HOONY's sudden and shocking change in his hairstyle has been the talk of the town since the release of album cover photos, some questions about his shaved head were thrown at HOONY during the press conference.

To these questions, HOONY responded, "Well, it turned out I've tried pretty much every hairstyle out there since I made debut. I realized that there were no other hairstyles left for me to try anymore, except for shaving my head like this."WINNERHe continued, "Not only I wanted people to see that we made a big change in our music, but also in the way I looked. I wanted to make a significant impact on everyone. Then, I wondered how I would look with a buzz cut and decided to just go for it."

Lastly, he added, "There is one other reason as well. Shaving all my hair off was like cutting off my tainted past from myself. It basically meant a new beginning, which was what I exactly wanted."
WINNER(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
