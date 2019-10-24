SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Many Speculate Taeyeon Will Sing the Korean Version of 'Into the Unknown' from 'FROZEN II'
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.24
Many are speculating that K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's leader Taeyeon will sing the Korean version of 'Into the Unknown' from 'FROZEN II'.

On October 23, The Walt Disney Company Korea unveiled a silhouette of a female Korean singer who will sing 'Into the Unknown' on their Instagram.

'Into the Unknown' is one of the main sound tracks from 'FROZEN II', which is thought to be the most anticipated Disney film of the year.TaeyeonAlong with the silhouette, Disney Korea shared three clues regarding the singer.

The first two clues were that the singer is an incredibly talented vocalist who always tops various music charts with her songs.

They also said that her skin is as white as snow.TaeyeonWhen the followers of Disney Korea saw this post, a great number of them immediately thought of Taeyeon and gave no room for debate.

That was because not only the clues precisely described her, but one of her past photos also perfectly matched the silhouette.TaeyeonAfter almost becoming sure that the mysterious singer is Taeyeon, a lot of people, especially Taeyeon's fans, revealed that they are now even more looking forward to watching the film next month when it is due to hit the theaters in Korea.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'disneykorea' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
