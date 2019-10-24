SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] MINA Surprises Fans Again by Joining TWICE's Concert in Japan
MINA of K-pop girl group TWICE unexpectedly joined the group's concert in Japan, making fans surprised.

On October 23, TWICE's concert tour 'TWICE LIGHTS' took place at Sapporo, Japan.TWICEEarlier on this day, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment announced that CHAEYOUNG would be sitting out the concert due to health concerns.

Fans were disappointed to hear the news, but were still excited to see the rest of seven members.

When the concert began though, they were given a genuinely pleasant surprise; MINA with the girls on stage.TWICEMINAAccording to fans who were there, MINA did not join the talk, but performed all songs.

As JYP Entertainment had not announced MINA's participation in this concert, fans could tell how last minute the decision had been made.TWICEPreviously on October 20, MINA showed up at TWICE's fan meeting 'ONCE HALLOWEEN 2' held in Seoul as well.

Her unexpected appearance made fans very emotional, as it had been some time since they saw MINA performing on stage.

Since July, MINA has been taking a hiatus due to extreme stage fright.

(Credit= 'twicetagram' Instagram, 'CountOnMi_324' 'eqnayeon2' 'JYPETWICE_JAPAN' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
