[SBS Star] HAHA Celebrates Byul's Birthday with the Sweetest Instagram Post

Singer HAHA celebrated his wife singer Byul's birthday with a loving Instagram post.On October 23, HAHA shared a post on his Instagram celebrating Byul's 36th birthday.In the post, there were photos of Byul holding a plate of colorful macarons with a candle lit on the top.Byul's jaw was first fallen to the floor in surprise, but she soon found a bright smile and put it on her face.Along with the photos, HAHA wrote a heartfelt message to Byul.He wrote, "Happy birthday, Go-eun (Byul's real name). I can't even imagine how hectic and tiring you are right now. I'll make up for it, I promise! Thank you for everything. I love you so much!"The singer continued, "It's your birthday as well, but it has also been exactly 100 days since the birth of our youngest child Song-yi. Yep, that's right! That just gives us more reasons to have a bigger celebration, doesn't it?!"He added, "By the way, congratulations on starting your own YouTube channel! I hope you get to do everything you want and talk about whatever you want on there. I'll join you some time! Anyway, happy birthday once again!"HAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter back in July.(Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram)(SBS Star)