SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] HAHA Celebrates Byul's Birthday with the Sweetest Instagram Post
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] HAHA Celebrates Byul's Birthday with the Sweetest Instagram Post

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.24 12:33 Updated 2019.10.24 12:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HAHA Celebrates Byuls Birthday with the Sweetest Instagram Post
Singer HAHA celebrated his wife singer Byul's birthday with a loving Instagram post.

On October 23, HAHA shared a post on his Instagram celebrating Byul's 36th birthday.

In the post, there were photos of Byul holding a plate of colorful macarons with a candle lit on the top.

Byul's jaw was first fallen to the floor in surprise, but she soon found a bright smile and put it on her face.ByulAlong with the photos, HAHA wrote a heartfelt message to Byul.

He wrote, "Happy birthday, Go-eun (Byul's real name). I can't even imagine how hectic and tiring you are right now. I'll make up for it, I promise! Thank you for everything. I love you so much!"
ByulThe singer continued, "It's your birthday as well, but it has also been exactly 100 days since the birth of our youngest child Song-yi. Yep, that's right! That just gives us more reasons to have a bigger celebration, doesn't it?!"

He added, "By the way, congratulations on starting your own YouTube channel! I hope you get to do everything you want and talk about whatever you want on there. I'll join you some time! Anyway, happy birthday once again!"
HAHA and ByulHAHA and Byul got married in 2012, and their first son Dream was born the year after.

Then, they had a second son Soul in 2017, and first daughter back in July.

(Credit= 'quanhaha79' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992