[SBS Star] Fans Express Worries as Ahn Jae Hyeon Deletes All Posts on Instagram
[SBS Star] Fans Express Worries as Ahn Jae Hyeon Deletes All Posts on Instagram

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.24 11:33
[SBS Star] Fans Express Worries as Ahn Jae Hyeon Deletes All Posts on Instagram
Fans are expressing their worries about actor Ahn Jae Hyeon as he has deleted all posts off of his personal Instagram account.

On October 24, Ahn Jae Hyeon has removed all of his posts on his Instagram, which he had previously used to share his personal and work related posts.
Ahn Jae HyeonAhn Jae Hyeon also had used the account as an outlet to announce his first and only personal statement regarding his divorce lawsuit against actress Koo Hye Sun.
Koo Hye SunHe suffered a flood of negative comments after their divorce news, and fans began to worry about how Ahn Jae Hyeon is doing these days.

Fans commented, "I feel so bad for him.", "Please stay strong Jae Hyeon. There are hundreds of fans wishing you the best.", "Stop leaving harsh comments. It's his personal matter, and we have no rights to judge anyone.", and more.
Ahn Jae HyeonMeanwhile, the most recent Instagram post of Ahn Jae Hyeon was his past photo with late singer/actress Sulli, sharing his feelings on her sudden, tragic passing.

(Credit= SBS funE, HB Entertainment, 'aagbanjh' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
