[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Appearance on TXT's Live & Accidentally Calls TXT Fans "ARMY"
[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Appearance on TXT's Live & Accidentally Calls TXT Fans "ARMY"

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.24 10:56
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Makes a Surprise Appearance on TXTs Live & Accidentally Calls TXT Fans "ARMY"
The members of K-pop boy group BTS unexpectedly joined BEOMGYU and YEONJUN of another boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)'s live broadcast yesterday.

On October 23, BEOMGYU and YEONJUN spent some time with fans through a live broadcast.

Not long after they began the live broadcast, they spotted their labelmates JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK of BTS walking past them.

BEOMGYU and YEONJUN said, "Oh, hi. We are having an art and craft class with fans. It's all being broadcast live at the moment."BEOMGYU, YEONJUNThen, JUNGKOOK went to the bathroom, and JIMIN and V went over to them.

They said hi to TXT's fans watching the broadcast while mumbling, "Is it okay for us to be on your live broadcast though?"

When BEOMGYU told them that they were making a teddy bear with clay, JIMIN commented, "That's really cute. Make them look nice, okay?"

To JIMIN's remark, V laughed and responded, "Wow, you sounded like you didn't mean that at all."

After that, the three BTS members quickly left to give BEOMGYU and YEONJUN some space.

When they left, YEONJUN revealed, "Recently, TXT and BTS made a group chat. We have been quite actively talking to each other in that group chat."
 
About 10 minutes later, V returned to the room and sat down next to YEONJUN.

V shyly introduced himself, "Hi, MOA (the name of TXT's fandom). I'm V of BTS."

Following BEOMGYU and YEONJUN's warm welcome, V said, "By the way, BEOMGYU and YEONJUN worked really hard for their new album. They practiced and practiced. I don't think they even slept much."

Then, he playfully added, "It almost felt like I was looking at the old us."BEOMGYU, YEONJUNSince V had to leave again, he got ready to say goodbye and said, "Anyway, ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom)..."

As soon as V realized he had unconsciously said "ARMY" instead of "MOA", he shook his head and corrected himself, "I mean, MOA."

At the same time, BEOMGYU and YEONJUN burst into laughter and commented, "Don't worry, I'm pretty sure there are some ARMY here watching this right now."

With an awkward smile, V continued, "It was only for a brief moment, but I just wanted to say hello to you, MOA. I should get going now. I believe I shouldn't disturb BEOMGYU and YEONJUN for any longer. I'll be back again some time. Bye!"
 
(Credit= 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
