[SBS Star] BTS Visits 'House of BTS': V & JUNGKOOK Spotted Holding Hands
[SBS Star] BTS Visits 'House of BTS': V & JUNGKOOK Spotted Holding Hands

Published 2019.10.24 10:29
The members of K-pop boy group BTS paid a visit to their new pop-up store 'House of BTS' and had a blast!

On October 23, BTS visited 'House of BTS' located in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, and shared photos of their visit on the group's official Twitter.
BTSBTSAt the pop-up store, the members posed in front of various artworks and figurines that are displayed for some photo ops.
BTSBTSBTSShortly after their visit, JUNGKOOK and V's ship name 'Taekook (Taehyung and Jungkook)' quickly trended on Twitter; after the two members were spotted cutely holding hands.

While leaving 'House of BTS', V tightly held JUNGKOOK's hand and literally dragged him to their van.
 
As their fans at the site screamed after witnessing the two members' adorable interaction, JUNGKOOK cutely bow to the fans and hopped in the car.
 
Upon seeing the photos and video clips, fans commented, "How adorable is that!", "Ahhh, I wish I was there too.", "Taekook is the best.", and more.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to wrap up its ongoing stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with three more concerts in Seoul later this week.

(Credit= 'bts_twt' 'taexkookiee' 'peachcrush_jk' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
