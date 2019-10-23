SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU's Latest Instagram Update Brings Tears to Her Fans
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] IU's Latest Instagram Update Brings Tears to Her Fans

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.23 17:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IUs Latest Instagram Update Brings Tears to Her Fans
Singer/actress IU celebrated the fourth year of her 2015 album 'CHAT-SHIRE' release, featuring a drawing from her late friend Sulli.

On October 23, IU updated her personal Instagram account for the first time after Sulli's tragic passing on October 14. 
IUIUAlong with the photos of herself posing in front of a drawing, IU wrote, "My precious 'CHAT-SHIRE', happy fourth anniversary."

Fans later found out that the drawing, 'Self portrait', is one that Sulli had posted on her personal Instagram years ago.
IUShe later gave the drawing to IU, and it became the motif for one of the tracks included in IU's 'CHAT-SHIRE' album―'Red Queen'.

IU once revealed that she saw the drawing at Sulli's house and took a picture of it because it was a perfect match for the lyrics of 'Red Queen' that she had been thinking of.
IUMeanwhile, IU recently announced her plan to postpone the release schedule of her upcoming album 'Love poem' to have a little more time for herself in the wake of her beloved friend's passing.

(Credit= 'be_my_panties' 'dlwlrma' Instagram, Kakao M)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992