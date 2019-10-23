[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HWALL Announces Departure from the Group

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's member HWALL announced his departure from the group and wrote a heartfelt letter to fans.On October 23, THE BOYZ's management agency Cre.ker Entertainment made an announcement regarding HWALL.The agency said, "We have some unfortunate news today. Due to his ongoing health issues, HWALL has decided to withdraw from THE BOYZ. Following much discussion with HWALL, his family and the members of THE BOYZ, we have decided to respect his decision."They continued, "From now on, THE BOYZ will be promoting as a 11-member group without HWALL. Please continue to show your love for THE BOYZ. All the while, we will keep providing support for HWALL's recovery and future plans. We kindly ask for your understanding."Soon after that, HWALL took to THE BOYZ's official fan site to deliver the news himself with a handwritten letter.HWALL said, "After giving a hard thought, I have decided to leave THE BOYZ. Becoming a K-pop star has always been my dream. I always loved performing in front of you and wanted to continue performing for you. After undergoing surgery for my leg, I didn't stop to receive therapy in order to get back on stage as soon as I could."He continued, "However, I came to the point where I couldn't bare myself continuously performing imperfectly due to my leg. So, I came to the decision to end my journey as a member of THE BOYZ."The former THE BOYZ member added, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you and THE BOYZ members. Thank you for giving me so much love as well as giving me strength during difficult times. It's been amazing years with you all. I feel horrible about not being able to continue going with the guys until the end, but I will definitely continue to cheer them on."In the end of the letter, he said, "I will continue to better myself not as HWALL anymore, but as Ha Hyun-joon from now on. I promise that I will always be with you. I'm terribly sorry. Thank you and love you, everyone."THE BOYZ made debut as a 12-member group in December 2017 and has released seven different single and mini albums so far.(Credit= Cre.ker Entertainment)(SBS Star)