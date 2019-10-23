SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HWALL Announces Departure from the Group
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HWALL Announces Departure from the Group

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.23 16:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] THE BOYZ HWALL Announces Departure from the Group
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ's member HWALL announced his departure from the group and wrote a heartfelt letter to fans.

On October 23, THE BOYZ's management agency Cre.ker Entertainment made an announcement regarding HWALL.

The agency said, "We have some unfortunate news today. Due to his ongoing health issues, HWALL has decided to withdraw from THE BOYZ. Following much discussion with HWALL, his family and the members of THE BOYZ, we have decided to respect his decision."

They continued, "From now on, THE BOYZ will be promoting as a 11-member group without HWALL. Please continue to show your love for THE BOYZ. All the while, we will keep providing support for HWALL's recovery and future plans. We kindly ask for your understanding."HWALLSoon after that, HWALL took to THE BOYZ's official fan site to deliver the news himself with a handwritten letter.

HWALL said, "After giving a hard thought, I have decided to leave THE BOYZ. Becoming a K-pop star has always been my dream. I always loved performing in front of you and wanted to continue performing for you. After undergoing surgery for my leg, I didn't stop to receive therapy in order to get back on stage as soon as I could."

He continued, "However, I came to the point where I couldn't bare myself continuously performing imperfectly due to my leg. So, I came to the decision to end my journey as a member of THE BOYZ."HWALLThe former THE BOYZ member added, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you and THE BOYZ members. Thank you for giving me so much love as well as giving me strength during difficult times. It's been amazing years with you all. I feel horrible about not being able to continue going with the guys until the end, but I will definitely continue to cheer them on."

In the end of the letter, he said, "I will continue to better myself not as HWALL anymore, but as Ha Hyun-joon from now on. I promise that I will always be with you. I'm terribly sorry. Thank you and love you, everyone."
HWALLTHE BOYZ made debut as a 12-member group in December 2017 and has released seven different single and mini albums so far.

(Credit= Cre.ker Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992