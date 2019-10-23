SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares Feelings About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares Feelings About Her Divorce with Ahn Jae Hyeon

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.23 15:13 Updated 2019.10.23 15:39
Actress Koo Hye Sun shared feelings about her divorce with her husband actor Ahn Jae Hyeon.

On October 23, lifestyle magazine Woman Sense unveiled Koo Hye Sun's recent interview.

Koo Hye Sun started off the interview by telling when exactly Ahn Jae Hyeon had first brought up the idea of splitting up with her.

Koo Hye Sun said, "We had no issues until like this March. We were doing pretty well until then. One day in March though, he suddenly told me that he wanted a divorce, saying that I no longer made his heart flutter."

She continued, "In his divorce papers, he apparently wrote that I had emotionally abused him. Yes, we were two very different people, but we've never had any big fights that could potentially lead to him wanting a divorce. I had more good memories from our marriage than bad ones, but it seemed like it was the other way around for him."Koo Hye SunThe actress went on, "Some time after he told me he wanted to end our marriage, he found his own place in an area where he was shooting his drama. What he told me was that he wanted focus on his work. Following his move, it became hard for me to reach him. It was incredibly strange, as it was never that hard to talk to him even at the busiest times."

She added, "So, I asked him if he was seeing another person. He denied it right away. But I knew my husband well; he wouldn't have behaved like that all of a sudden unless he really was seeing someone else. Nothing else could possibly explain the changes in his behavior. He left me no choice but to believe that he was seeing some other person."Koo Hye SunThen, Koo Hye Sun shared where the two stars were standing at the moment.

Koo Hye Sun said, "We really should be talking to each other now so that we can talk this through together. It's quite the opposite though. Well, he doesn't answer my calls nor reply to my messages. The last message I received from him was when I was in the hospital a couple of weeks ago. He said that he was going to pick up his winter clothes from home."

She added, "I don't love him anymore, because he doesn't love me. These days, I tell myself 'I love you, Hye Sun' before I go to bed. It's been a long time since I've heard 'I love you'. It's kind of cheesy, but it makes me feel better."

Lastly, she said, "I feel like the past four years of my life have become all meaningless. However, I won't let this whole divorce thing get in my way in any ways. I'm going to stay strong."Koo Hye SunBack on August 18, Koo Hye Sun shared that her marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.

For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.

Then on September 9, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.

(Credit= Woman Sense, HB Entertainment)

(SBS Star)       
