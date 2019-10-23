[SBS Star] Sulli's Last Project Before Passing Reveals to Be a Film: 'Persona 2'

Netflix's short-form film series 'Persona 2' was revealed to be the last project of late singer/actress Sulli before her tragic passing earlier this month.On October 23, it was reported that Sulli had completed filming for the first part of the series before her passing on October 14.In response to the report, the production company of 'Persona 2' Mystic Story confirmed, "It is true that Sulli completed filming the first part of 'Persona 2'. We have yet to come to a decision regarding if this will be released. We will notify you as soon as we reach an internal decision."Meanwhile, the 'Persona' series showcase a unique format where four different film directors create four unique short-form films, inspired by and centered around one actress.The first 'Persona' premiered back in 2018, starring singer/actress IU.The first part of 'Persona 2' starring Sulli was reportedly directed by film director Hwang Soo-ah, telling a story of a doppelgänger; where humans and pigs eventually become the same.(Credit= Netflix, 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)(SBS Star)