SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sulli's Last Project Before Passing Reveals to Be a Film: 'Persona 2'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Sulli's Last Project Before Passing Reveals to Be a Film: 'Persona 2'

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.23 15:09 Updated 2019.10.23 15:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Sullis Last Project Before Passing Reveals to Be a Film: Persona 2
Netflix's short-form film series 'Persona 2' was revealed to be the last project of late singer/actress Sulli before her tragic passing earlier this month.

On October 23, it was reported that Sulli had completed filming for the first part of the series before her passing on October 14.
SulliIn response to the report, the production company of 'Persona 2' Mystic Story confirmed, "It is true that Sulli completed filming the first part of 'Persona 2'. We have yet to come to a decision regarding if this will be released. We will notify you as soon as we reach an internal decision."
SulliMeanwhile, the 'Persona' series showcase a unique format where four different film directors create four unique short-form films, inspired by and centered around one actress.

The first 'Persona' premiered back in 2018, starring singer/actress IU.
IU PersonaSulliThe first part of 'Persona 2' starring Sulli was reportedly directed by film director Hwang Soo-ah, telling a story of a doppelgänger; where humans and pigs eventually become the same.

(Credit= Netflix, 'jelly_jilli' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992