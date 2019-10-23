SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YG Ent. Asks Fans to Refrain from Visiting BIGBANG Members on Their Discharge Days
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Asks Fans to Refrain from Visiting BIGBANG Members on Their Discharge Days

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment asked the group's fans not to visit G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG for their upcoming military discharges.

On October 23, YG Entertainment released an official statement regarding the three BIGBANG members' upcoming military discharge.

The agency's statement reads as follows:
BIGBANGHello, this is YG Entertainment.

This is a notice about the military discharge for G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG in October and November.

The military bases where G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG are serving in border territory where the ASF(African Swine Fever) virus has been detected.

In order to prevent further spread of the virus, the quarantine system is being increased, and it is recommended that this area should not be visited.

Authorities have also requested extra caution, so we ask fans refrain from visiting the site, in order to prevent spread of the virus and for the fans' safety.
BIGBANGWe want to express our thanks to V.I.P (BIGBANG's official fan club) who have been waiting for G-DRAGON, TAEYANG, and DAESUNG's military discharge, and we once again ask fans to refrain from visiting.
BIGBANGMeanwhile, G-DRAGON is set to be discharged on October 26, while TAEYANG and DAESUNG are scheduled for discharge on November 10 and 11, respectively.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
