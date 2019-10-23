[SBS Star] MINO Shares How Important He Feels WINNER Members & Fans Are to Him

K-pop boy group WINNER of MINO expressed shared what he realized about his fellow members and fans after solo activities.On October 21, fashion magazine Esquire released a set of photos of MINO from a recent photo shoot online.During the interview, MINO reminisced the time when he had turned solo about a year ago.MINO said, "Right after my solo activities had ended, I automatically went back to being in my initial group. It certainly didn't feel the same as before though."He explained, "During my solo activities, I was able to realize how significant my fellow members were to me. I realized the significance of my fans as well. I believe the solo activities made me become more grateful for the things I had."After mentioning "fans", MINO moved on to say that he wanted to apologize to them.He said, "I feel like I owe our fans an apology, because we're like never in Korea. What I mean is that we don't spend that much time promoting here. I feel so bad about that."Then, he added with excitement, "That's why I'm very much looking forward to our upcoming comeback. I honestly can't wait for it."Meanwhile, WINNER is planned to release a new mini album 'CROSS' on October 23 at 6PM KST.(Credit= Esquire, 'OfficialYGWINNER' Facebook)(SBS Star)