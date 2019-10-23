SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Compliments Suzy, "She Reminded Me of Angelina Jolie"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Compliments Suzy, "She Reminded Me of Angelina Jolie"

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.23 11:23 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Compliments Suzy, "She Reminded Me of Angelina Jolie"
Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi flooded his 'VAGABOND' co-star Suzy with praise, comparing her acting to that of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

On October 22 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', the drama's two leads Lee Seung Gi and Suzy revealed some behind-the-scenes stories.
VAGABOND Han BamLee Seung Gi claimed that Suzy's acting for a particular gun scene―where 'Ko Hae-ri' (Suzy) help 'Cha Dal-geon' (Lee Seung Gi) escape from a dangerous situation―reminded him of Angelina Jolie.
VAGABOND Han BamEmphasizing his admiration for Suzy, Lee Seung Gi said, "Watching her reminded me of Angelina Jolie. Suzy told me she was worried that she'll close her eyes while shooting the gun, but she started shooting with such a strong gaze."

He continued, "She has this fire in her eyes as she disarms people with gun shoots."
VAGABOND Han BamSuzy said, "I realized that they (stunt scenes) actually fit me well. It made me want to shoot more!"
VAGABOND Han Bam'VAGABOND' director Yoo In-sik also complimented Suzy's brilliance, saying, "Suzy filmed the scenes so well. The entire stunt team wanted to recruit her."
 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992