[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi Compliments Suzy, "She Reminded Me of Angelina Jolie"

Singer/actor Lee Seung Gi flooded his 'VAGABOND' co-star Suzy with praise, comparing her acting to that of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.On October 22 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', the drama's two leads Lee Seung Gi and Suzy revealed some behind-the-scenes stories.Lee Seung Gi claimed that Suzy's acting for a particular gun scene―where 'Ko Hae-ri' (Suzy) help 'Cha Dal-geon' (Lee Seung Gi) escape from a dangerous situation―reminded him of Angelina Jolie.Emphasizing his admiration for Suzy, Lee Seung Gi said, "Watching her reminded me of Angelina Jolie. Suzy told me she was worried that she'll close her eyes while shooting the gun, but she started shooting with such a strong gaze."He continued, "She has this fire in her eyes as she disarms people with gun shoots."Suzy said, "I realized that they (stunt scenes) actually fit me well. It made me want to shoot more!"'VAGABOND' director Yoo In-sik also complimented Suzy's brilliance, saying, "Suzy filmed the scenes so well. The entire stunt team wanted to recruit her."(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)