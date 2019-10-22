SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Peakboy Shares How He Became Close to Park Seo Jun·BTS V·Choi Woo Shik·Park Hyung Sik
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.22 18:15 View Count
Singer Peakboy shared how he ended up becoming friends with actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik and V of K-pop boy group BTS.

On October 20 episode of MBC Standard FM's radio show 'Idol Radio', Peakboy made a guest appearance.

During the talk, Peakboy mentioned his close celebrity friends.

Peakboy said, "Not too long ago, I went on a trip to Jeju Island with Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and V. Park Hyun Sik couldn't come though, because he is in the military. Anyway, we had lots of fun there."Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, BTS VWhen asked how he became close to them, Peakboy answered, "Park Seo Jun played a huge role in it; I first got to know them through him."

He continued, "Park Seo Jun introduced me to them on one random day. He was like, 'There are this bunch of great guys I want you to get to know as well.' That's how it all started, really."Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, BTS VPreviously, Peakboy revealed that he went to the same high school with Park Seo Jun and they had become friends then.

Peakboy said, "Park Seo Jun and I have been good friends since high school. We are the same age, but he seems much more mature than I am. He always gives me good advice."Peakboy, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik, BTS VThousands of fans across the globe are shipping this sweetest friendship of the five guys.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
