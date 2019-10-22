SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SOMI Unexpectedly Bumps Into TWICE at the Airport
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.22
[SBS Star] SOMI Unexpectedly Bumps Into TWICE at the Airport
K-pop artist SOMI and the members of TWICE bumped into each other at the airport today.

On October 22, SOMI arrived at Incheon International Airport with her father actor Matthew Douma.

They were scheduled to take a plane to Guam for an upcoming season of SBS' television show 'Law of the Jungle'.SOMIAround the same time, TWICE also came to the airport.

TWICE was heading to Japan for the group's ongoing concert tour 'TWICE LIGHTS'.

When TWICE members walked through the entrance, they happened to spot SOMI around there.

As soon as they saw SOMI, they ran to her with the happiest smile on their face and gave her a big hug.SOMIAfter that, they took time chatting to one another for a bit.  

Before saying goodbye, SOMI excitedly took photos with CHAEYOUNG as well.

They all seem truly excited about the unexpected encounter.SOMISOMISOMI used to train under TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment before leaving in August 2018.

Following her leave, she joined YG Entertainment's sub-label THE BLACK LABEL where she made solo debut.

(Credit= 'brilliant_topaz' 'honeychaeng' 'sn_0_0' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
