[SBS Star] 'BUSTED 2' Unveils Eye-catching Behind-the-scenes Photos of the Cast
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.22 13:28 View Count
Some intriguing photos of 'BUSTED 2' cast members were unveiled online.

On October 22, Netflix shared some photos from the shooting of an upcoming crime-solving variety show 'BUSTED 2'.Netflix BUSTED 2Netflix BUSTED 2The photos were of the six cast members―entertainer Yu Jae Seok, actress Park Min Young, K-pop girl group gugudan's SEJEONG, K-pop boy group EXO's SEHUN, actor Ahn Jae Wook, singers Kim Jong-min and Lee Seung Gi turned into passionate detectives.

They showed the cast going around various places to solve different mysteries.

The puzzled and serious look on their face make you wonder what the mysteries are and ways they chose to solve them.Netflix BUSTED 2Netflix BUSTED 2Netflix BUSTED 2Earlier in this summer, 10 episodes of the first season of 'BUSTED' were revealed on Netflix.

At that time, the viewers said how much they loved the show's unpredictable twists and turns.

A lot of them are excited for the kind of excitement that 'BUSTED' will bring to them in the second season. Netflix BUSTED 2Netflix BUSTED 2Netflix BUSTED 2Meanwhile, the first episode of 'BUSTED 2' is soon to be unveiled on November 8.

(Credit= Netflix)

(SBS Star) 
