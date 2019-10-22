[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook Spotted Together at a Wedding

'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook were spotted attending a wedding together.Recently, photos of Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook at a wedding ceremony began circulating online.In the photos, the two actors are showing off their ever-so-handsome appearance just as usual in sleek casual outfits.When the entire guests of the wedding stood next to the bride and groom for a group photo, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo stood side by side with each other.They stole the whole spotlight of the attended guests by making a big heart with their arms, wishing the newlyweds' happy life as a married couple.Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook became close while shooting 2016's hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' together.(Credit= Online Community, Management Soop)(SBS Star)