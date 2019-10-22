SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook Spotted Together at a Wedding
Published 2019.10.22 11:27 View Count
'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' co-stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook were spotted attending a wedding together.

Recently, photos of Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook at a wedding ceremony began circulating online.
Gong Yoo, Lee Dong WookIn the photos, the two actors are showing off their ever-so-handsome appearance just as usual in sleek casual outfits.
Gong Yoo, Lee Dong WookGong Yoo, Lee Dong WookWhen the entire guests of the wedding stood next to the bride and groom for a group photo, Lee Dong Wook and Gong Yoo stood side by side with each other.
Gong Yoo, Lee Dong WookThey stole the whole spotlight of the attended guests by making a big heart with their arms, wishing the newlyweds' happy life as a married couple.
Gong Yoo, Lee Dong WookGong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook became close while shooting 2016's hit drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and Great God' together.

(Credit= Online Community, Management Soop)

(SBS Star) 
