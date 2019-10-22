SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Han Seon Hwa Tells What Traits She Share with Her Brother X1 Han Seung Woo

Lee Narin

Actress Han Seon Hwa mentioned her younger brother Han Seung Woo of K-pop project boy group X1 during her recent interview.

On October 21, fashion magazine GRAZIA unveiled several photos of Han Seon Hwa along with an interview for its November issue.Han Seon Hwa and Han Seung WooIn the interview, Han Seon Hwa answered a question on her feelings regarding Han Seung Woo's rapidly-growing global popularity following his appearance in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101' and re-debut as X1's leader.

Han Seon Hwa said, "I'm so proud of him. I actually didn't want to make it too obvious that I was his sister. He's only getting everything started, and I was afraid that I would ruin it. That is like the last thing I want, you know."

She continued, "Seung Woo is doing an excellent job by himself right now. I'm just trying to give him as much support as I can; not really directly though."Han Seon Hwa and Han Seung WooThen, the actress shared some similarities and differences between herself and Han Seung Woo.

She laughingly said, "We both have incredibly pale skin and always strive to do our best. But besides that, we're completely different."Han Seon Hwa and Han Seung WooHan Seon Hwa is about four years older than Han Seung Woo, and they are known to be very close to each other.

(Credit= 'shh_daily' 'graziakorea' Instagram, 'x1official101' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
