[SBS Star] SuperM Takes Us Through the Group's Journey with 'SuperM: the Beginning'

SBS and SM Entertainment's project group SuperM are ready to reveal their special show 'SuperM: the Beginning' later this week.
On October 21, it was confirmed that SBS' upcoming special broadcast 'SuperM: the Beginning' will be aired on October 25 at 11:10PM KST.
This broadcast not only showcases SuperM's first performance in Korea in a comeback show format, but also captures the group's journey in the United States since the release of the group's debut album, 'SuperM'.
In a newly-released teaser, the members of SuperM prepare for their U.S. debut showcase, meet their fans, and hang out together in their beautiful residence in Los Angeles, California.
On top of behind-the-scenes of SuperM's promotions in Hollywood, their fans will be able to see a more personal side of the members as they bond over games and meals.
Check out the teaser clip below:
(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube)
(SBS Star)