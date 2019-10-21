[SBS Star] SuperM Takes Us Through the Group's Journey with 'SuperM: the Beginning'

SBS and SM Entertainment's project group SuperM are ready to reveal their special show 'SuperM: the Beginning' later this week.On October 21, it was confirmed that SBS' upcoming special broadcast 'SuperM: the Beginning' will be aired on October 25 at 11:10PM KST.This broadcast not only showcases SuperM's first performance in Korea in a comeback show format, but also captures the group's journey in the United States since the release of the group's debut album, 'SuperM'.In a newly-released teaser, the members of SuperM prepare for their U.S. debut showcase, meet their fans, and hang out together in their beautiful residence in Los Angeles, California.On top of behind-the-scenes of SuperM's promotions in Hollywood, their fans will be able to see a more personal side of the members as they bond over games and meals.Check out the teaser clip below:(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)