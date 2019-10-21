SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Up at a Party with an Ever So Elegant Look
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Up at a Party with an Ever So Elegant Look

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.21 15:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Shows Up at a Party with an Ever So Elegant Look
Actress Song Hye Kyo showed off her endless beauty at one public event that took place last week.

On October 17, Song Hye Kyo was spotted at an opening party and dinner held by one French jewelry brand at LOTTE AVENUEL, Sogong-dong, Seoul.Song Hye KyoFor this event, Song Hye Kyo had elegantly styled herself with a fancy long black dress and accessories.

She also had put some smokey eye make-up and light-colored lipstick on that matched her overall style of the day.Song Hye KyoAs soon as Song Hye Kyo walked into the venue, everyone could not help themselves but to turn towards her.

She was so gorgeous that she almost hypnotized the entire group of people there with her beauty.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoAfter the opening party, some guests and board members who flew in from various parts of the world dined together.

As the ambassador for the brand, Song Hye Kyo was invited to join the dinner as well.Song Hye KyoSong Hye KyoMeanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is reportedly starting an art school in New York City, the United States soon.

(Credit= CHAUMET)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992