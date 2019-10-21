SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Members' Military Service Exemption: Still Possible?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Members' Military Service Exemption: Still Possible?

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.21 14:50 Updated 2019.10.21 14:56 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Members Military Service Exemption: Still Possible?
Noh Hyeong-ouk, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, said that a comprehensive review is needed to determine whether K-pop juggernauts including BTS should be exempted from their mandatory military service.

During a parliamentary inspection on October 18, the ruling Democratic Party's Kim Byung-wook said, "BTS has ranked first place in Billboard charts, and the group's economic effect reaches 5.6 trillion won (approximately 850 million dollars). This is enough to name the members the youngest laureates of the Order of Cultural Merits. They've greatly contributed to enhancing national prestige."
BTSNoh responded that they will work with the concerned parties to comprehensively evaluate whether the realm of "arts" should apply only to the fine arts like the status quo.

His comment comes about a month after officials at the government's military system reform body stated that they had agreed not to extend the existing exemption policy.
BTSBTSCurrently, military exemptions are exclusively given to Olympic medalists, Asian Games gold medalists, prize winners of certain arts contests including Western classical and Korean traditional music events, and more.

The fairness of the system was questioned last year after BTS' meteoric rise to global stardom.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS' oldest member JIN, who must enlist in the military within next year, said in an interview with CBS that he is ready to serve for the country.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992