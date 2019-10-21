SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JIMIN Responds to a Fan Who Is Almost Having a Heart Attack Due to His Cuteness
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.21 14:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JIMIN Responds to a Fan Who Is Almost Having a Heart Attack Due to His Cuteness
K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN gave the cutest response to a fan saying that he/she was almost having a heart attack because of him.

On October 21, JIMIN held a 40-minute live broadcast titled, "It's me, everyone. I'm here."JIMINTowards the end of the live broadcast, one fan's comment grabbed JIMIN's attention.

The comment said, "Hey, cute JIMIN. You know, I have pain in my heart now. It almost feels like I'm having a heart attack."

The fan just meant that he/she was finding JIMIN was too cute, but JIMIN took this literally that he turned very serious.

JIMIN quickly looked up on heart pain online and told the fan, "It says it's very important for you to get a good night's sleep."JIMINThen, all fans started leaving comments telling JIMIN that he had misunderstood the whole thing.

When JIMIN finally realized what had gone wrong there, he said in a surprised tone of voice, "Oh! So, it was because of me?"

JIMIN burst into laughter after that and said, "In that case, I should probably end this as soon as I can. Well, I'll just disappear now, as I was apparently making you guys unwell. Take good care of yourself, okay? Bye!"JIMIN(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)   
