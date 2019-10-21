SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Leaves a Sweet Message to Fans Following His Military Discharge
Actor Lee Hyun Woo is officially back from his mandatory military service.

On October 19, Lee Hyun Woo successfully completed his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier of the first Reconnaissance Battalion.
Lee Hyun WooFollowing his military discharge, Lee Hyun Woo took his personal Instagram account to share the news to his fans.

Along with a photo of himself in his military uniform, Lee Hyun Woo wrote:

Thanks to the cheers of so many people, I have returned after successfully finishing my time in the military.

I want to express my sincere thanks to many fans who came all the way to see me at such an early hour.

During my time at the first division, I saw and learned a lot of things that I hadn't felt during my promotions.

From now on, I will work hard so that I can show you even better version of myself in the future. I love you all.
Lee Hyun WooMeanwhile, Lee Hyun Woo is set to make his comeback as an actor with an upcoming musical film 'Hero' (literal translation).

(Credit= 'hihyunwoo' Instagram, Content Y)

(SBS Star) 
